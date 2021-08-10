Acceleron Pharma Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.