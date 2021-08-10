AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.