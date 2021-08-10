Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.