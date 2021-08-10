ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.
Shares of ACR opened at $17.09 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.