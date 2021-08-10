ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ACR opened at $17.09 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $11,043,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $4,120,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

