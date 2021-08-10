Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $997,555.37 and approximately $17,751.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,568,250 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

