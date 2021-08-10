Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
