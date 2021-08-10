Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.