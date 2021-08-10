Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 101.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

