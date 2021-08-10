Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 929,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,838. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

