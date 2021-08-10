AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

