Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 47,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

