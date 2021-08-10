ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

