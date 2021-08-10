Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

