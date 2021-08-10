Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $497,000.

The firm has a market cap of $535.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

