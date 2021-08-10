Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 139.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of ADZN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 219,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,106. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.36.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.