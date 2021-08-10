Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 17 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $684.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $926.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $653.57 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

