Advisory Services Network LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.70. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.