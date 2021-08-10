Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

