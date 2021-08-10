Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 16,511 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16,677.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $76,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

