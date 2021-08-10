Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 75,981 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of FCVT stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.