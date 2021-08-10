Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 39.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,306 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE X opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

