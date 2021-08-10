Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

