Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.