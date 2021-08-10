Aergo (AERGO) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $53.28 million and $11.77 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

