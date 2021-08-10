Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cheuvreux cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.