Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 3,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.