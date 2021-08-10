Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.