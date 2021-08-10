Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $30.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.