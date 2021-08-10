Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Agenus stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

