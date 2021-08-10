Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.22

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.22 and last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 2195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

