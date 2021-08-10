Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

API traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 80,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

