Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 342,423 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.