Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.