Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.41.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

