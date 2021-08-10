Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.44-2.54 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.61. 47,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.