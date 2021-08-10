Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

ATSG stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Amazon com Inc grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $25,326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 732,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

