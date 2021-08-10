Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,986. Airgain has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

