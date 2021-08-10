Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 357,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

