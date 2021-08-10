Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

