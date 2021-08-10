Alexco Resource (AXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 million.

Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$357.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.03.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

