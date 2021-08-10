Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALHC stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

