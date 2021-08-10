Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. 181,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,484. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

