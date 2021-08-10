Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. 181,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,484. Allakos has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05.
In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.91.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
