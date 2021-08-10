Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 25,478 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.85% of Abiomed worth $262,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $577,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Abiomed by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Abiomed by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $346.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

