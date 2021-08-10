Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 156,740 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $249,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

