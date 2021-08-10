Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $297,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $129.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,352. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.