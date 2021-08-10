Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $254.76 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $254,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $16,378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,344 shares of company stock valued at $56,605,016 in the last three months. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

