AllianceBlock 1-Day Volume Hits $4.60 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $144.01 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,941,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

