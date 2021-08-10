Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €199.60 ($234.82) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €211.47.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.