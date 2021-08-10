Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

