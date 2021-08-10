Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,763.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.