Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,743.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,521.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

